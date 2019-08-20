  1. Politics
20 August 2019 - 19:35

Ex-Swedish PM holds talks with Zarif

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday in Stockholm.

Prior to this meeting Zarf held talks with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallström and Swedish Minister of Foreign Trade Ann Linde.

Zarif is on a three-nation tour to Nordic countries to hold high-level talks with the European countries’ senior officials on a host of bilateral as well as international issues.

On Monday, he met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto and the Finnish Minister for Development, Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari in Helsinki on Monday. Prior to these meeting, Zarif held talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

From Sweden, Zarif will continue his trip to Norway and France.

The Iranian FM is to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday, as he announced upon his arrival to Stockholm on Monday evening.

