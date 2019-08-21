'White House discourse encouraging terrorism growth in world'

“The US continues its provocative and meddling measures in the region, and the bellicose discourse dominating the White House is encouraging the spread of terrorism and extremism in the world,” Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Tehran, Levan Dzhagaryan, on Wednesday.

He then turned to bilateral ties between Iran and Russia, saying “the parliamentary and political ties between the two countries are excellent; however, the vast capacities and potentials of both sides require further cooperation in the economic and cultural sectors.”

The Russian ambassador, for his part, said political interactions between the two countries’ officials will further contribute to the development of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in various fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues, and voiced concern over the current regional developments, stressing the need for a political solution to Yemen and Kashmir.

