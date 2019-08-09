No military solution for Kashmir: Amir-Abdollahian

In a Thursday tweet, he said that Iran is “deeply concerned" about the escalation of tensions in Kashmir.

“[We] welcome peaceful means and dialogue for securing interests of people in Jammu and Kashmir and resolving the crisis. Kashmir has no military solution," he added, stressing that regional and international approach, especially under OIC initiative is “a must”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said “the Islamic Republic of Iran expects India and Pakistan, as its friends and regional partners, to take effective steps in line with the interests of the people of the region by using dialogue and adopting peaceful means.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely following the recent decision by the Indian government regarding Jammu and Kashmir, and will take into careful consideration the explanations presented by both Indian and Pakistani officials about the recent developments,” Mousavi added.

On August 5, India, through a presidential decree, revoked the special autonomy status of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority state with the rest of the country. The move has erupted protests all over Pakistan, while the Indian controlled Kashmir region is under lockdown. Pakistan and India both have a claim over Kashmir in its entirety and had three wars over the disputed territory.

