Plots for Syria breakdown failed, says Amir-Abdollahian

“Congrats to Syrian people, army & leaders on eliminating terrorists from Khan Sheikhoun. Idlib will join Syria soon. Plots for Syria breakdown & terrorism failed; President Assad remains in power by people's votes. Refugees are returning to Syria & intra-Syrian negotiation is underway,” he tweeted on Wednesday night.

On Monday, the Syrian Army managed to enter Khan Sheikhoun after five years.

The Damascus Army troops kept on their clashes with the terrorists in Northwestern Khan Sheikhoun in Southern Idlib, and took control of al-Faqir military post and deployed only 900 meters from Aleppo-Damascus Highway around Khan Sheikhoun.

The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper quoted battlefield sources as saying that the Syrian Army troops entered Khan Sheikhoun from the North-West after making further advances.

It pointed to the destruction of several bomb-laden vehicles in the region, and said that tens of terrorists started fleeing the scene of the battle as the Syrian Army made its advances.

Meantime, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) pointed to the arrival of the Syrian Army in Khan Sheikhoun city after five years since the occupation of the city by terrorists, and said that at least 45 terrorists were killed in the Syrian Army’s military operation in Khan Sheikhoun.

