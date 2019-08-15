Amir-Abdollahian says US must change behavior towards Iran before any talks

Speaking in a meeting with the South African Ambassador to Tehran Vika Mazwi Khumalo, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran has negotiated with both Democratic and the Republican administrations in the US but the Americans proved to be dishonest in their talks.

The Iranian parliamentary official added that Iran held talks with the US on security situation in Iraq while the Bush administration was in power followed by talks over the nuclear deal during Obama era, both of which showed that the Americans broke their promises.

He further noted the Americans must change their behavior towards Iranian nation in practice as a pre-condition for any more negotiations.

Elsewhere, Amir Abdollahian said that the Iranian people praise late Nelson Mandela as the symbol of struggle against Apartheid. He also praised the South Africa’s stances on regional and international issues and its insistence on political solutions.

Vika Mazwi Khumalo, for his part, said that his country attaches great importance to relations with Iran in various fields, expressing regret over the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal and re-imposition of sanctions.

The diplomat welcomed exchange of visits between Iran and South African officials to expand and deepen bilateral relations.

