'US main hurdle to concord between Syrian Kurds, govt.'

“The Kurds are a part of the reality of the Syrian society with an effective role and political participation in the country. The Americans are only seeking their own malevolent goals in their game with the Syrian Kurds and are the main hurdle to dialogue and concord between the Syrian government and the Kurds,” Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Syrian ambassador to Tehran, Adnan Mahmoud.

During the meeting, the Iranian official voiced hope for the realization of stability and security in all parts of Syria under the guidance and wisdom of the country’s president, authorities and the people.

He also highlighted Iran’s all-out support to Syria.

Amir-Abdollahian deemed the continued presence and concentration of terrorists in Idlib and the interventions of US military in parts of Syrian territory a threat to regional peace and security, voicing Iran’s support for the efforts of the UN special envoy for Syria.

“We believe that the UN must end the US’ unwelcome military presence in Syria. We consider any military act in Syria without coordination with the Syrian sovereignty in violation of the UN charter,” he added.

The Syrian ambassador, for his part, highlighted that Iran, with its strategic deterrent policy against enemies, has proved its good intentions to the world.

“The US’ economic terrorism against Iran has hit a dead end, as we are witness to Iran’s achievements in various fields despite certain expectations,” he added.

The two sides then reviewed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged views on common political issues and the importance of regional cooperation.

