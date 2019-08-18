US has brought all its power to battlefield with Iran: IRGC commander

Major General Hossein Salami made the comments on Sunday in 9th edition of Malek Ashtar festival, during which several other IRGC commanders were also present in Tehran on Sunday.

"The Global Arrogance [Western countries led by the US], a power unparalleled in human history, has mobilized all its forces. America is the greatest power in all aspects, and this power has brought all its might to the battlefield with the Islamic Revolution in Iran,” Salami said.

IRGC's first-in-command added that the Americans themselves acknowledge that their leaders have not origins and are empty-minded and non-spiritual, but on the opposite front, there is the Islamic Republic of Iran, which apparently lacks economic and media power but when it moves, it strikes fear and a chill in the heart of the Arrogant powers.

