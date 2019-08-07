IRGC cmdr. says border security ‘redline’ of Iran

“All Iran’s military forces are ready to defend the country and will give a decisive response to any aggression,” he said on Wednesday while paying a visit to western borders of the country in Kermanshah province.

“Today’s border security is redline of Iranian Armed Forces,” he highlighted.

Earlier in the day, Commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard warned enemies of making any mistakes in the region. “Currently neither our equipment nor our experience can be compared to those during Sacred Defense years [Iraqi imposed war on Iran]; so enemies should be careful not to make any mistakes,” he said on Wednesday while paying a visit to air defense bases in southern Iran.

