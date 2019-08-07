  1. Politics
7 August 2019 - 16:10

IRGC cmdr. says border security ‘redline’ of Iran

IRGC cmdr. says border security ‘redline’ of Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Major General Hossein Salami said that security of borders is the redline of the country and all forces are ready to give a firm response to any aggression.

“All Iran’s military forces are ready to defend the country and will give a decisive response to any aggression,” he said on Wednesday while paying a visit to western borders of the country in Kermanshah province.

“Today’s border security is redline of Iranian Armed Forces,” he highlighted.

Earlier in the day, Commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard warned enemies of making any mistakes in the region. “Currently neither our equipment nor our experience can be compared to those during Sacred Defense years [Iraqi imposed war on Iran]; so enemies should be careful not to make any mistakes,” he said on Wednesday while paying a visit to air defense bases in southern Iran.

MNA/IRN 83429174

News Code 148612

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News