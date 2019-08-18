Iran eyes boosting economic ties with Ghana: Parl. speaker

At a Saturday meeting with Head of Ghana-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Abdulaziz Monirou, Larijani underlined the considerable capacities for collaboration between the two countries, highlighting the need for developing bilateral ties in several fields, including extraterritorial agriculture, mines, road building and housing.

"Banking cooperation is the key topic and there is no problem from Iran's side in this regard, but the Ghanaian side should help promote banking communications," he said.

Moniru, for his part, expressed his country’s readiness to provide the grounds for certain Iranian industries to invest in Gahan to meet the country's needs.

