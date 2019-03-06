Rouhani felicitates Ghana on Independence Day

In a Wednesday message to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered sincerest congratulations to him and the people of Ghana on the Independence Day of the country.

“I hope that with regard to the political will and ample economic potentials of the two countries, we will witness further development of relations in bilateral and multilateral fields,” he noted as quoted by the official website of Iran’s Presidency.

“I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Republic of Ghana prosperity and felicity,” Rouhani added.

On March 6, 1957, Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah declared independence of Ghana from the United Kingdom. Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence from the UK.

MAH/President.ir