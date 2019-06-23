Iran, Ghana to boost FTZ cooperation

The agreement was signed by Secretary of the Supreme Council of Iran's Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones Morteza Bank and the Executive Secretary of Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) Michael Okyere Baafi in a meeting held on Iran’s Kish Island on Saturday.

Referring to the free trade zones' considerable capacities in developing the economy, Bank said, joint activities on Iran and Ghana’s FTZs can have an enormous impact on pushing forward Iran's envisaged development plans.

The deputy head of the Supreme Council of Iran's Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones for production, exports and technology affairs, Akbar Eftekhari, who was also present at the meeting, said the infrastructures related to information technology and communication in free zones have been provided to gain the maximum benefits investment opportunities in Iran's FTZs.

The official also offered to create a joint exchange system between the free zones of Iran and Ghana so as to facilitate electronic trades based on digital currencies.

During the meeting, they also conferred on boosting other aspects of mutual trades between the two countries, including those in the cultural and tourism sectors.

The officials suggested that Ghana investors could perform studies on ecotourism resorts in free zones to experience attracting tourists in these areas. Holding cultural weeks between Iran and Ghana and exporting culture and handicrafts were also discussed in the meeting.

