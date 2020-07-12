Yazd Police seizes over 1 ton of illegal drugs

The police commander of Yazd Province of Iran, Brigadier General Abbas Ali Behdani announced that during the last 24 hours, with the efforts made by the anti-narcotics police 1,028 kilograms of illicit drugs have been discovered and confiscated in three separate operations from three passing vehicles, and in this regard, 9 offenders were arrested and handed over to the judicial authorities.

According to the commander Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020), the anti-narcotics police have confiscated 17tons of illicit drugs from passing vehicles in the province.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

"The defendants intended to transfer drugs from the east and south of the country to Tehran and the central provinces."

RHM/IRNA83852983