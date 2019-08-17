Trilateral meeting in Tehran stresses a political solution for Yemeni crisis

In continuation of the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to politically resolve the Yemeni crisis, a trilateral meeting was held in Tehran attended by a Yemeni delegation headed by the spokesman of Yemen's Houthi Ansarallah Movement Mohammad Abdul Salam and his accompanying delegation, an Iranian delegation headed by Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Aid of Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji, and the ambassadors and head of the diplomatic missions of the so-called E4 (UK, France, Germany, and Italy) at the complex of the Iranian foreign ministry in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

In the meeting, the attending delegations exchanged their views on the developments in Yemen, including the political developments, the situation on the ground and humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

They also expressed their regret over the continuation of the catastrophic situation in Yemen that has left tens of thousands of Yemenis dead or injured and has also resulted in devastating of the infrastructures of the war-torn country.

At the end of the meeting, the participants also stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire, and a political solution as the ultimate solution to the Yemeni crisis. They also expressed concern over the humanitarian catastrophe deteriorates in Yemen, thus calling for accelerating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

They also stressed the necessity of full implementation of the Stockholm Agreements and abiding by the commitments on the part of the both parties of the agreements as an introduction to an ultimate political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

