Pakistan appreciates Ayatollah Khamenei’s stance on Kashmir

“He [Leader] is huge supporter of Kashmiri people and the Kashmir cause and we are thankful for his comments now and before,” IRNA quoted him as saying in a press conference on Thursday.

In his latest remarks on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed utmost concern about the condition of Muslims in this region and asserted "we have good relations with the government of India. But we expect the government of India to adopt a just policy towards the noble people of Kashmir, and to refrain from oppressing and bullying the Muslim people of this region."

The Leader of the Revolution described the current situation in Kashmir and the related Indo-Pakistani conflict, a result of the actions taken by the evil British government when leaving Indian subcontinent and said "The British left this open wound in this region on purpose to make the conflict in Kashmir drag on."

Kashmir has been the scene of fresh protests and placed under a lockdown ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked the Indian-administered region’s special status.

New Delhi claimed that the decision to strip the disputed Muslim-majority region of its semi-autonomy was necessary for Kashmir’s economic development and to stop “terrorism.”

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their partition and independence from Britain in 1947. The disputed region is claimed in full by both sides, which have fought three wars over it.

