Europeans compliant with the US; JCPOA fruitless

“After a year [since the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal], not only have the Europeans not been able to fulfill their obligations but also they have in practice become obedient to the US,” he said addressing the Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.

Referring to the remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution that “if they tear up the JCPOA, we will set it on fire”, the Prayers leader said that “it was not necessary to give a 60-day ultimatum to the Europeans.”

“Iranian officials unanimously believe that we should scale down our JCPOA obligations,” he added.

“It does not make sense to remain unilaterally committed to a multilateral deal,” he said, “according to paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, each of the parties is allowed to reduce commitments due to other parties’ incompliance.”

