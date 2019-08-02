Senior cleric urges for intensifying fighting corruption in line with Leader’s instructions

Speaking during Friday today’s Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Hojatoeslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari urged for serious fight against corruption as one of the major objectives of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, noting that Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has so far insisted on fighting corruption on different occasions for more than 400 times.

Tehran Friday Prayers Interim Imam also said that fighting corruption used to be one of the demands by the founder of the Islamic Revolution, the late Imam Khomeini.

Haj Ali Akbari also described the fight against corruption as one of the people’s demands which can play a crucial role in reducing the impacts of the ongoing economic warfare against the country.

He went on to urge the government to put seriously fighting corruption on their agenda to realize the objectives of the Boosting Domestic Production which is the slogan of the current Iranian year of 1398 as well as the goals of the Resistance Economy as it is outlined by the Leader as a way to tackle economic problems.

Nevertheless, Tehran Friday Prayers Interim Imam stressed that there is no ‘systemic corruption’ in the country contrary to the era before the Islamic Revolution, adding that Islamic Establishment is anti-corruption per se.

Elsewhere in his address, Haj Ali Akbari ridiculed the US’s move in imposing sanction against the Iranian top diplomat as a childish action, saying Zarif should be proud of having been sanctioned by the Americans.

He added that sanctioning the foreign minister showed that the Islamic Resistance discourse is working and spreading, adding the US action was out of its desperation.

