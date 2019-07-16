  1. Culture
Iranian traders, pilgrims to visit Iraq without visa

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Secretary General of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Hamid Hosseini said Tuesday that there is no need to attach visa in passport of Iranian passengers visiting Iraq as of the beginning of Arabaeen (marking the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura).”

Hosseini pointed to the visa waiver in trade relationship between Iran and Iraq and added, “in line with promoting all-out ties between the two countries, there is no need to attach Iraqi visa for Iranian travelers visiting Iraq.”

Accordingly, Iranian merchants and pilgrims can arrive in neighboring Iraq only with the entry and exit seal of Iraqi airports and borders, he highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hosseini added, “the time-consuming process for receiving visa will be eliminated for all Iranian travelers visiting Iraq, so that Iranian pilgrims and travelers can arrive in Iraq easily without visa.”

The decision has been adopted by the Iraqi Interior Ministry, he said, adding, “waiving visa from passport of Iranian travelers visiting Iraq will be enforceable as of the beginning of Arbaeen and/or before this religious annual ceremony.”

