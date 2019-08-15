  1. Politics
15 August 2019 - 16:20

FM trying to write off Iraqi visa for Iranians permanently

FM trying to write off Iraqi visa for Iranians permanently

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Head of Foreign Ministry's Visa and Passport Department Mojtaba Karimi said that Foreign Ministry is following up measures to abolish Iraqi visa for Iranians only in Arbaeen ceremonies.

He made the remarks in Mehran Border on Thu. in an interview with IRNA and added, “according to the agreements made between the two countries of Iran and Iraq, it was stipulated that visa will be abolished for Iranians heading towards Iraq during Arbaeen rites and rituals only.”

Iranian pilgrims willing to visit Iraqi holy sites are cordially requested to first register on the website entitled SAMAH”, he said, adding, “unlike previous years, any fee is not received from Iranian pilgrims for issuance of via in the current year.”

Registering on SAMAH website will provide suitable opprotuntiies for responsible service-rendering and insurance organizations to offer quality services to pilgrims, head of Visa and Passport Department of the Foreign Ministry added.

MA/IRN83438298

News Code 148908

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News