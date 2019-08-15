FM trying to write off Iraqi visa for Iranians permanently

He made the remarks in Mehran Border on Thu. in an interview with IRNA and added, “according to the agreements made between the two countries of Iran and Iraq, it was stipulated that visa will be abolished for Iranians heading towards Iraq during Arbaeen rites and rituals only.”

Iranian pilgrims willing to visit Iraqi holy sites are cordially requested to first register on the website entitled SAMAH”, he said, adding, “unlike previous years, any fee is not received from Iranian pilgrims for issuance of via in the current year.”

Registering on SAMAH website will provide suitable opprotuntiies for responsible service-rendering and insurance organizations to offer quality services to pilgrims, head of Visa and Passport Department of the Foreign Ministry added.

MA/IRN83438298