Iran, Iraq investigate reduction of Internet transit tariffs

The head of the Iranian company Hamid Fattahi, who is also deputy for Iranian communication minister, met Iraqi Minister Naeem Sajil Yasser who is in Iran to take part the 25th edition of International Exhibition of Electronics, Computers and E-Commerce dubbed “ELECOMP 2019” in Tehran.

The Monday meeting was held to expand the two countries' infrastructure and to hold talks to facilitate communications of the two countries’ pilgrims during their trips in especial religious occasions.

On July 19 meeting, Iranian and Iraqi ICT ministers agreed to boost communications capacities and remove concerns about rendering on-time services to pilgrims during Arbaeen rituals, where Yasser emphasized the need to enhance communications capacities between the two countries and resolve relevant problems.

Stating that reducing transit tariffs in both countries would increase volume of exchanged visits, the Iranian Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi announced that, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to reduce transit tariff with Iraq to the extent the Iraqi side is willing to do so.”

