Iran’s Mes Sungun advances to final of 2019 AFC Futsal Club C’ship

2018 MVP of the event, Mahdi Javid recorded a hat-trick, while Alireza Askari scored two goals. Farhad Fakhim and Mohammad Shajari also found the Uzbek side’s net.

In the other semifinal match of the event, three-time champions Nagoya Oceans of Japan overpowered Vietnam's Thai Son Nam FC to reach the final.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult match for us, especially at this stage of the competition. However, my players did well against the Uzbekistan team. We had to rotate our players and because of that, we conceded two goals in the first half,” AFC quoted Mes Sungun Varseqan head coach Esmaeil Taghipour as saying after the match.

The Iranian team overpowered Kuwait’s Kazma Sc 8-2 in its first match at the Group D of the event. It then gained a 5-0 victory over UAE’s Al-Dhafra Sports & Cultural Club before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to Japan’s Nagoya Oceans. Mes Sungun finished the group runner-up with six points. Taghipour’s men then defeated Lebanon’s Bank of Beirut 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

The final match will be held on Saturday in Bangkok.

