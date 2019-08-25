Iran ranks 3rd at 2019 WTG

Iranian team consists of 60 athletes won 95 medals at the 2019 World Transplant Games which was held on 17-23 Aug. in Newcastle, the UK.

Iran stood at the third place with 26 gold, 36 silver and 33 bronze medals.

The2019 World Transplant Games brought 2,300 competitors from 56 countries together in Newcastle, England.

In this competition, Great Britain team ranked the firs, with 205 gold, 152 silver, 127 bronze medals and the US took second place, winning 67 gold, 51 silver and 38 bronze medals.

The World Transplant Games (WTG) is an international multi-sport event, occurring every two years, organized by the World Transplant Games Federation (WTGF).

The aim of this event is to raise public awareness of the importance and benefits of organ donation by demonstrating the health and fitness that can be achieved post-transplant, as well as encourage all recipients to remain fit and healthy post-transplant.

