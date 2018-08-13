Iran’s rep. crowned at AFC Futsal Club C’ship

In a match held at Gor Uny Sports Complex, Iranian team managed to defeat Thai Son Nam FC 4-2 and clinch their clinched their first AFC Futsal Club Championship title. Farhad Fakhim scored 2 goals while Ali Asqar Hassanzadeh and Hossein Tayyebi were the other scorers for Iran.

AFC Futsal Club Championship kicked off on August 1 in Indonesia and wrapped up on August 12. 16 teams had participated in the event.

In the third place play-off match, Lebanon’s Bank of Beirut defeated Iraq’s Nafit Al-wasat 5-3 and gained the bronze medal of the event.

Iranian representative was in Group D of the competition along with Bank of Beirut, Tajikistan’s FC Sipar and Uzbekistan’s AGMK FC. In the group stage, Mes Sungun won all three matches, totally scoring 21 goals and just conceding 4.

The Iranian team then crashed Kazakhstan’s FC Erem 8-3 and advanced to the semifinal where they edged Nafit Al-wasat 3-2 to find their way to the final.

"This was a very tough match and both teams showed that they have the right to be champions. Thai Son Nam are a good team and I wish them well. We did our best and played our game but at the same time we did exactly what we wanted to do. Our focus next is to win the league and of course to defend our title next year," AFC official website quoted Mes Sungun’s head coach Hamid Bigham Tabrizi saying after the final match.

The title of Most Valuable Player of the event went to Iranian player Mahdi Javid who plays for Bank of Beirut.

