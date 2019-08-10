Israelis playing with fire if join US coalition in Persian Gulf

Following Washington’s proposal to create a military coalition in the Persian Gulf under the pretext of safeguarding the strategic waters, and after the refusal by its allies except for the UK, now the Israeli regime has announced readiness to join the coalition.

Shortly after the announcement, Iran warned the Israeli regime over the consequences of such decision.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said the Islamic Republic considers possible Israeli presence in a US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf as a clear threat to its national security and reserves the right to counter it within the framework of the country's deterrence and defensive policy.

"The US regime and the illegitimate Zionist regime are responsible for all the consequences of this dangerous move," he added.

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said on August 7 that the regime would be part of the US-led coalition to “protect the security of the Persian Gulf”.

Katz claimed that Israel was determined to stop “Iranian entrenchment” in the Middle East region and strengthen Tel Aviv’s relationship with Persian Gulf countries.

The Zionist regime’s possible presence in the coalition comes with multiple goals, hence brings various consequences:

1. Containing Iran; one of the main reasons behind the Israelis’ interest in joining the coalition is to seize the opportunity to make their wish come true to contain Iran in the Persian Gulf.

2. Accompanying the US in its anti-Iran policies to boost such hostilities.

3. Ensuring the Arab countries’ security under the US protective umbrella; although the Israeli regime does not have any navy, the so-called coalition would give it the opportunity to claim its protective role for the Persian Gulf’s Arab states.

4. Normalizing ties with Arab countries. Former Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion had once said he was afraid of Arabs’ all-out invasion, wishing to normalize the Zionists’ relations with them. In the same vein, Katz has expressed hope that the Zionists manage to sign agreements on complete normalization of ties with the Persian Gulf littoral Arab states as the regime’s first step.

5. the possible presence of Europeans, including France and Germany in the coalition will be equal to the violation and complete death of the Iran nuclear deal.

6. The Israelis’ presence in the Persian Gulf will foment the tensions and add to the volatility of the region, and will be considered as an element threatening Iran’s security; however, Iran has warned that it reserves the right to defend itself against the Zionists’ threats.

7. The presence of the mentioned coalition, just like any other trans-regional coalition, is basically against the United Nations Charter. Besides, creating a military coalition against a member-state of the UN will need the organization’s permission. According to the UN Charter’s Article 52, the international body recognizes establishing regional arrangements to maintain international peace and security. But, firstly the US-proposed coalition is not a “regional” organization since the trans-regional states play the major role in it; and secondly, under the UN Charter’s Article 53, the UN Security Council shall, where appropriate, utilize such regional arrangements or agencies for enforcement action under its authority, and no enforcement action shall be taken under regional arrangements or by regional agencies without the authorization of the Council.

8. By joining the collation, the Israelis seek to show Iran as the main threat in the region; that is somehow the Zionists’ way of projection to divert the attention from their occupation, which is in fact the main reason behind the region’s conflicts.

9. Linking the Persian Gulf security to that of the Bab-el-Mandeb in line with the Saudis’ plans is aimed at curbing Iran’s regional policies and engaging other international players in the regional developments. This is while the Persian Gulf legal status must be determined by its states, as the right to ensure the safety of vessels in the international waters is reserved for the littoral countries.

10. Establishing a coalition with the leadership of the United States basically means the provision of the grounds for triggering a war in the region and will bring multiple consequences with it.

11. Although the Arab front that had worried Ben-Gurion has been eliminated due to some Arab ruler’s parallel policies with the Israelis, the Resistance Front is still making the regime lose sleep.

12. Israelis presence in this coalition will be a clear declaration of war against the Islamic Republic, and any offensive against the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf will be within the UN Charter’s frameworks in order to defend Iran’s integrity and security.

MNA