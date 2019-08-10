Iran won't hesitate to safeguard its security: Zarif

“Persian Gulf is vital lifeline and thus national security [is] priority for Iran, which has long ensured maritime security. Mindful of this reality, any extra-regional presence is by definition source of insecurity - despite propaganda,” he wrote in a Friday tweet, highlighting, “Iran won't hesitate to safeguard its security.”

The remarks came as the United States is trying to form a coalition which it claims to be aimed at providing the Strait of Hormuz with security. Iran has condemned the move, highlighting that foreign forces in the region will further sow insecurity.

Last week, the Israeli regime said it is ready to join the US coalition. Tehran, in response, warned Tel Aviv that any anti-Iran movement will bear grave consequences for them. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi warned on Friday that the Israeli presence in the Persian Gulf is a clear threat to the national security and that Iran reserves the right to defend itself. He highlighted that the responsibility for all the consequences of such a dangerous move will fall upon the US and the illegal Zionist regime.

