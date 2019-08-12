Zarif says foreign military coalition in PG to create insecurity

He made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Doha.

Zarif said that forming such coalitions is a pre-failed plan, adding that the responsibility of providing the Persian Gulf with security falls on littoral states, not foreign forces.

For his part, the Qatari minister expressed satisfaction over the status of bilateral ties. Both countries are key players in establishing regional peace and security, he said, adding that more dialogue is needed to solve regional problems.

The top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Doha on Sunday evening to hold talks with Qatari officials.

The United States has been trying to persuade its allies into an international coalition with the declared aim of providing “security” for merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz — through which about a fifth of all oil consumed globally pass —and other strategic Middle Eastern shipping lanes.

