Iraq warns against Israeli regime’s presence in PG

"Iraq is against the participation of the Zionist regime's forces in any kind of patrolling to ensure the safe passage of ships in the Persian Gulf", Alhakim said on Twitter.

He added that Iraq was "seeking to reduce tensions in the region through negotiations, while the presence of Western forces in the region is increasing them."

His words came a week after the Zionist regime expressed interest in joining the United States' self-proclaimed maritime coalition, which Washington claims will safeguard the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf. All the US’ allies except for the UK have so far refused to join the coalition.

On Sunday, The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that "Any presence of the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf waters is illegal, as it may lead to war and confrontation in the region … The United States and the United Kingdom must assume responsibility for the Zionist regime's illegal presence in the Persian Gulf waters.”

Shortly after the Israeli regime announced it would join the US coalition last week, Iran warned the Israeli regime over the consequences of such decision.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said the Islamic Republic considers possible Israeli presence in a US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf as a clear threat to its national security and reserves the right to counter it within the framework of the country's deterrence and defensive policy.

MNA/4690790