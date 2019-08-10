Israeli regime seeking to ignite conflict between PG states: scholar

“Israel does not have any interests in the energy sector or any other field in this region, therefore, it has nothing to protect here. Rather, Israel has other goals. I think that it's seeking to ignite conflict or even war between the Persian Gulf countries such as Iran and Saudi Arabia,” Seyyed Hadi Borhani, an instructor at the University of Tehran, an expert on Middle Eastern, told Sputnik.

“For Iran, Israel is the main enemy, and if it comes close to the Iranian border or threatens the interests of Iran, the actions of the Iranian authorities will be swift and consequential, as a result of which significant pressure will be exerted on Israel. In the end, the Iranian authorities will determine the political course towards Israel, and they will do everything in their power to prevent it from entering the region”, the Iranian scholar stressed.

The remarks came as the United States is after forming a coalition, known as Operation Sentinel, which it claims to be aimed to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has warned the US over the move saying that foreign forces' presence in the region doesn’t have any result but increasing insecurity.

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami has conferred on the issue with his counterparts from Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait urging them to resist US efforts to expand its presence in the Persian Gulf. He said that such a move would have “disastrous consequences" for the region.

Last week, the Israeli regime said it is ready to join the US coalition. Tehran, in response, warned Tel Aviv that any anti-Iran movement will bear grave consequences for them. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi warned on Friday that the Israeli presence in the Persian Gulf is a clear threat to the national security and that Iran reserves the right to defend itself. He highlighted that the responsibility for all the consequences of such a dangerous move will fall upon the US and the illegal Zionist regime.

MNA/Sputnik