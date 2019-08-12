Israeli presence in Persian Gulf could 'spark war'

"Any presence of the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf waters is illegal, as it may lead to war and confrontation in the region," Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said in an interview with Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen.

"The United States and the United Kingdom must assume responsibility for the Zionist regime's illegal presence in the Persian Gulf waters," he added.

His words came a week after the Zionist regime expressed interest in joining the United States' self-proclaimed maritime coalition, which Washington claims will safeguard the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf. All the US’ allies except for the UK have so far refused to join the coalition.

Tangsiri slammed the illegal formation of the maritime coalition, saying that the United States and the UK are trying to legitimize their presence in the Persian Gulf by fabricating various scenarios.

The top commander stressed that IRGC Navy is responsible for ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, and "we don't need the presence of foreigners."

"The security of Persian Gulf is among Iran's priorities, and we believe Iran's shipping lanes must remain international," he added.

He underlined that the world and the regional countries must know Iran will ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz as long as its oil is allowed to be exported through the waterway.

"Iran is the flag-bearer of security in the Persian Gulf, but that hinges on the export of our oil and the country's ability to use the region. We'll ensure the security of Persian Gulf as long as our own security is ensured," the top commander said.

Shortly after the Israeli regime announced it would join the US coalition last week, Iran warned the Israeli regime over the consequences of such decision.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said the Islamic Republic considers possible Israeli presence in a US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf as a clear threat to its national security and reserves the right to counter it within the framework of the country's deterrence and defensive policy.

