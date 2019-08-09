Set foot in PG and face its smoke in Tel Aviv

“Iran has a vital role in the security of Hormuz Strait. Any US-led military coalition in the strait is a repetition of Iraq and Afghanistan occupation and escalation of insecurity in the region,” he tweeted on Friday in English, warning, “If Israel enters the Strait of Hormuz, it will be engulfed in the wrath of the region and its smoke will rise from Tel Aviv.”

The remarks came as Israel said it will join what the US calls an effort to boost the security of navigation in the Persian Gulf. Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said on August 7 that the regime would be part of the US-led coalition to “protect the security of the Persian Gulf”. Katz claimed that Israel was determined to stop “Iranian entrenchment” in the Middle East region and strengthen Tel Aviv’s relationship with Persian Gulf countries, Ynet reported.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi warned that Israeli presence in the Persian Gulf is a clear threat to the national security and that Iran reserves the right to defend itself. He highlighted that the responsibility for all the consequences of such a dangerous move will fall upon the US regime and the illegal Zionist regime, he stressed.

On June 30, the US officially asked Germany to participate — alongside Britain and France — in the coalition, a request that was declined by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas a day later. The UK, however, later accepted to join the coalition.

Iran's defense chief said on Thursday that the US-proposed coalition, which Washington purports would seek to beef up maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, will further sow insecurity in the region.

