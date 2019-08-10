‘Pedovore’ goes to Argentina’s UNCIPAR

The Iranian short film ‘Pedovore’ will take part at the international competition section of the 41st edition of UNCIPAR, International Short Film Festival in Argentina.

The Argentinean festival will be held in Buenos Aires on 17-19 August 2019.

“Nobody takes the feeling of love in children seriously, but in the world that is like a Pedovore monster nothing is more beautiful and powerful than a child’s love,” reads the short synopsis of the film.

‘Pedovore’ received a mention for Best Director at the 35th Tehran International Short Film Festival, and took part at the short film competition section of the 37th Fajr Film Festival in Iran.

The short film has also taken part at 49th Tampere Film Festival in Finland, and 44th Odense Film Festival in Denmark.

