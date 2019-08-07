MSP Iranian filmfest. to screen 7 acclaimed films in US  

MSP Film Society celebrates the varied perspectives on modern Iran with seven films, including ‘African Violet’, ‘Orange Days, ‘Bomb, A Love Story’, ‘Dressage’ and ‘The Girls’, according to the event’s website.

The second annual MSP Iranian Film Festival will take place on August 15-18, 2019 at the Film Society’s Screen 3 at St. Anthony Main Theatre, Minneapolis, US.

The Festival showcases acclaimed and award-winning new Iranian cinema, and presents a variety of themes, genres, and perspectives of contemporary Iran.

On Sunday, August 19, a reception celebrates the end of the film festival and the beginning of Twin Cities Iranian Culture Week.

Encore performances of three films are scheduled throughout Iranian Culture Week.

