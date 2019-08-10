  1. Culture
10 August 2019 - 13:18

2 Iranian films screened at Afghanistan Film Festival

2 Iranian films screened at Afghanistan Film Festival

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Afghanistan Film Festival, held to commemorate the country’s 100th independence anniversary, featured two films directed by Iranian filmmakers Navid and Jamshid Mahmoudi in its screening program.

To commemorate its 100th anniversary of independence, Afghanistan organized a special film festival, showcasing 100 notable films of the Afghan cinema during a week-long program from 3-10 August.

The screening program also included two films by Iranian directors, namely ‘Parting’ (2016) by Navid Mahmoudi and ‘A Few Cubic Meters of Love’ (2014) directed by Jamshid Mahmoudi.

‘Parting’ is a 2016 Afghan-Iranian drama about two young Afghans, Fereshteh and Nabi, who are in love, but Fereshteh has to follow her parents and leave Afghanistan to find refuge in Iran. Nabi decides to illegally cross the border, find Fereshteh and take her through Turkey towards Europe and for a better life. 

‘A Few Cubic Meters of Love’ is about Afghan asylum seekers who are illegally employed by a small factory somewhere in the outskirts of Tehran. Saber, a young Iranian worker, secretly meets Marona, daughter of Abdolsalam, an Afghan worker. A love story unfolds, the conclusion of which no-one can foretell.

Both films were selected as the Afghan entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards. However, they were not nominated.

MS/4688968

News Code 148699
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News