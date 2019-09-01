‘Pedovore’ wins at Denmark’s Odense filmfest.

Directed by Mohammad Kart, ‘Pedovore’ is a social drama which zeros in on the issues of the youngsters dealing with problems like child labor, bad parenting or having no parents at all.

“Nobody takes the feeling of love in children seriously, but in the world that is like a Pedovore monster nothing is more beautiful and powerful than a child’s love,” reads the short synopsis of the film.

It received a mention for Best Director at the 35th Tehran International Short Film Festival, and took part at the short film competition section of the 37th Fajr Film Festival in Iran.

The short film has also taken part at 49th Tampere Film Festival in Finland, and 44th Odense Film Festival in Denmark.

The 19th edition of the event opened on August 26 and will end today (September 1).

