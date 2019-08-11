Iran’s ‘The Crypt’ goes to Seoul Intl. Filmfest.

‘The Crypt’ will represent the Iranian cinema in the Seoul International Film Festival, and compete with 25 other titles from the US, UK, South Africa, Japan, France, Canada, China, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Bulgaria and South Korea for the best feature, best director and best script awards.

‘The Crypt’ has elements of mystery and horror and is based on an ancient tradition, called ‘Qanat Bride’, performed in one of the central villages in Iran which is faced with severe drought. The village elders decide to perform the tradition, in which a virgin girl marries qanat, a gently sloping underground channel to transport water from an aquifer or water well to the surface for drinking and irrigation, and every week she rinses herself with qanat water until it gets fertile. But she remains unmarried to the end of her life.

The film stars Pourya Poursorkh, Shaghayegh Farahani, Kaveh Khosashenas and Samira Hosseini.

The festival will take place in the capital of South Korea from September 20 to 26.

