Rural, agricultural cooperatives eye new joint ventures

In this workshop which was held by CURPC (Central union of rural production cooperatives) and GPPW (the Swiss company), he maintained that all the agricultural enterprises including union and guilds should see the new partnerships and investments in their balance sheet.

Confirming that joint venture with foreign counterparts will facilitate for agricultural stockholders to move from pure trade toward mutual investment, Shirzad added that during the recent years, we have been trying to shift from limited business toward new trade partnerships to play a win-win game between the national agricultural entities and foreign agro-corporations.

Emphasizing the significance of participatory-approach activities in the agriculture sector, Shirzad implied that so far, our interaction with foreign corporation was limited to mere sharing knowledge and transactions, however in the 21 century as a time of the sustainable joint ventures, we need to pass through the pure trade by adopting new policies in order to gain new perspectives in the ago-business sector.

The governing cooperate expert, acknowledged that agricultural unions and guilds as the comprehensive shareholders of the agricultural sector should be capable enough to absorb new source of capital, meanwhile we have to accept that the agriculture sector is not strong enough to endure risks, as according to Dr.Kalantari, the Vice President, who says that the depreciation rate exceeded the investment rate in the agriculture sector and this could hinder the application of new technologies.

The CEO of CORC added that we need to reduce the rate of depreciation, however, the depreciation rate is calculated based on the booklet nationwide, but it is tangible enough that many of agriculture infrastructural facilities are suffering from severe technological obsolescence. Up today, the imported technology was generally assembled, nonetheless, we are going to pass through this initial stage and shift toward adopting appropriate, compatible and accessible technologies.

The agriculture-jahad deputy minister welcomed the new and emerging technologies and hoped that such cooperation at least would lead to evolving attitudes of farmers as well as the approach of the decision-makers of the agricultural sector.

ZZ/