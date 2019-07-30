Rouhani attends meeting on fight against narcotics

The Iranian President called for ministries of education and health besides the judiciary system, police and other affiliated bodies to take serious steps to fight addiction and impede smuggling of drugs into the country.

Rouhani hailed Iranian foreign ministry’s measures in fight against narcotics, as well and said it is satisfactory that the foreign ministry informs and briefs the ambassadors of the countries from where the drugs are smuggled into Iran and about the taken measures to fight narcotics.

During the meeting the secretary of Iran Drug Control Headquarters put forward a comprehensive report about the taken anti narcotics measures and new ratifications in this regard were approved afterwards.

Iran is in the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) stood at the second rank last year (ended March 20, 2019) in terms of dealing with smuggling goods.

On Monday, Head of Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police said Monday that US sanctions have affected the UN help to Iran in the fight against illegal drugs. Speaking to Mehr correspondent, Head of Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police, Brigadier General Masoud Zahedian said after the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, efforts were made by Iranian authorities in pursuit of contributions of the European countries to the fight against illegal drugs. While these countries have held meetings themselves in that regard, there has not been a positive change in the process, he added.

Zahedian said that the United Nations makes very small contributions to Iran in the fight against narcotics which is almost nothing compared to what Iran does in that regard.

In response to the UN envoy’s recent claim that the US sanctions have not affected the UN contribution to Iran’s fight against illicit drugs, the Head of Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police dismissed the claim as ‘completely false.’

“Sanctions have had an impact on UN assistance, and [institutions such as UN] have many reservations when it comes to sanctions,” he noted.

HJ/President.ir