US insistence on negotiation with Iran without pre-condition is a big lie: Hatami

Speaking in a ceremony in the northern port city of Noshahr, Mazandaran Province on Friday, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami condemned the US sanctioning of the Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif as a childish act which showed that Washington’s power is in decline.

Hatami said that while the Americans tried to prevent Zarif from bringing the rightful voice of the Iranian nation to the outside world, the foreign minister has still many options to carry out his missions.

The defense minister went on to describe the US sanctions against Iranian officials as illegal and symbolic which will have no impacts on the determination of the Iranian nation and government in continuing resistance against the US hegemony and illegitimate demands of Americans.

Elsewhere, he said that the seizure of UK tanker in Strait of Hormuz was a legal move contrary to the previous British move in capturing illegally the Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar.

The top Iranian soldier also noted that all Iranian armed forces including the Army, the IRGC and Basij are more ready than ever to counter the enemies' threats against the nation, warning the enemies that any attacks will be met with Iran's firm response.

KI/FNA13980511000201