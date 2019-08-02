Sanctioning Zarif exposed falsity of US calls for negotiation with Iran: Kharrazi

Reacting to the US sanctioning of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi said that the US call for holding direct talks with Iran is a trick.

“The US president and secretary of state have constantly called for negotiation with Iran while they have imposed sanction on the head of the country’s diplomacy, Kharrazi said, adding that “this reveals that the US call for negotiation is a ‘hoax’” which is aimed at getting Iran to give in to their bullying approach.

Kharrazi, who has formerly served as Iran’s foreign minister himself, said that the US president Donald Trump applies a unilateralist approach even against the US allies, adding the Europeans have not made a shred of achievement in their talks with the US.

The former Iranian top diplomat added that sanctioning Zarif showed White House’s desperation against Islamic Republic’s rightful language of diplomacy, calling for launching a campaign on social networking websites and global media against the US illegal action.

He further noted that US sanction on Zarif will not yield any results for the US statesmen and it will on the contrary bring about more awareness and unity among the Iranian nation.

