US ridiculing itself at intl. arena by sanctioning Zarif: Velayati

“The US does not even have the power to confront Islamic Republic’s precise statements and logic,” he said.

“The US president is a businessman who treats the international political arena like a toy,” he said, adding “with this person in office, no one has any doubts about the unreliability of the US.”

“The US is being incrementally isolated among the world countries and imposing sanctions on FM Zarif is another sign of its helplessness and despair in the face of Iran’s clear logic,” Velayati added.

Addressing some of the ongoing catastrophes caused by some of the US allies in the region, the senior adviser said “the US, along with its allies, seek to divide Muslim countries but the Islamic Republic has been successful at neutralizing their plots.”

The sanctions on the foreign minister came on August 1, a few weeks after his visit to the US to attend a UN meeting. Although Zarif was permitted to be in only three buildings while in New York, he held several interviews with western media, elaborating on Iran's foreign policy and US cruel sanctions on Iran.

Furthermore, the sanctions came only hours after Tehran ridiculed the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claim on his readiness to visit Tehran and speaking to Iranian people as a hypocritical gesture.

Meanwhile, the European Union said Thursday it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister and vowed to continue working with him.

