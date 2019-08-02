Sanctions unable to silence Zarif’s persuasive language: Takht-Ravanchi

Takht-Ravanchi noted that the sanction against the head of Iran’s diplomatic apparatus is the most telling proof of US officials' insincerity to negotiate with Iran.

Answering a question about the impact of the sanction on foreign minister's activities, he highlighted that “just as the restrictions imposed on him during his recent new York trip did not affect his activities, so will the sanctions be unable to impact his measures and to suppress his logic and his eloquent and persuasive language.”

Referring to numerous requests made by the mainstream foreign media on Thursday and Friday for having an interview with Zarif through teleconference or travelling to Iran or in third countries, Takht-Ravanchi said that these requests show that the US government has made a big mistake again.

The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Zarif on Wednesday, saying in its statement that Zarif is Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," and that the ban "is sending a clear message that Iran's "recent behavior is completely unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the European Union said Thursday it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister and vowed to continue working with him.

