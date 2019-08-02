US sanction on Zarif to have no impact on Iran's foreign diplomacy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the US administration’s move to impose sanction on Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, director of Iran’s diplomacy, and sees the measure as a clear sign of the US administration’s frustration, said the MFA's statement on Thursday.

The new US sanction reveals its administration’s fear and weakness vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran’s smart diplomacy which is based upon logic, the statement adds.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the recent sanction on the Minister of Foreign Affairs will have no impact on the efforts and activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or by the Minister of Foreign Affairs himself, as the person in charge of the country’s foreign policy, to prove the rightfulness of the Iranian nation, protect the national interests, and fight against the US administration’s economic terrorism, and the Foreign Minister will carry on with his mission and responsibility with maximum power and faith.

The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Zarif on Wednesday, saying in its statement that Zarif is Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," and that the ban "is sending a clear message that Iran's "recent behavior is completely unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the European Union said Thursday it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister and vowed to continue working with him.

