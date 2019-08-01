EU to continue working with Zarif despite US sanctions

“We regret this decision,” said Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela, a spokesman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini according to AFP.

“From our side, we will continue to work with Mr Zarif as Iran’s most senior diplomat and in view of the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels,” Martin said.

Reacting to the sanctions, Zarif tweeted that the US sanctioned him because he was seen as a threat to Washington's agenda. He added that he had no properties outside Iran to be seized.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani described the US move as 'childish behavior' and acting out of fear.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also condemned sanctioning the top Iranian diplomat as an attempt to stop the inspiring Islamic Revolution discourse.

KI