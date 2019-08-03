US sanctions Zarif while CIA takes over State Department: FM advisor

"MFA is in charge of implementation of Iran's foreign policy. Zarif is not merely the main spokesperson of Iran, rather he is commander-in-chief of its diplomacy," Saberi wrote.

"By sanctioning him US is targeting the whole concept of diplomacy," he said, "This happens when CIA takes over State Department."The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Zarif on Wednesday, saying in its statement that Zarif is Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," and that the ban "is sending a clear message that Iran's "recent behavior is completely unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the European Union said Thursday it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister and vowed to continue working with him.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the US administration’s move to impose sanction on Zarif, director of Iran’s diplomacy, and sees the measure as a clear sign of the US administration’s frustration, said the MFA's statement on Thursday.

The new US sanction reveals its administration’s fear and weakness vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran’s smart diplomacy which is based upon logic, the statement added.

HJ/