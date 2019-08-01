Deputy FM says sanctions on Zarif won't affect Iranian diplomats' efforts

In his message on Thursday, Araghchi described Zarif as the commander of the Iranian foreign policy who has proved that the Americans are incapable of confronting him in political and diplomatic field.

The deputy foreign minister further described Zarif as the strong voice and representative of Iranian diplomacy and the Islamic Republic on the international arena, adding that no restrictions and no enemies' conspiracies can prevent Iranian diplomats from pursuing national interests.

Soon after the US Treasury announced the sanctions on him, Zarif tweeted that the US sanctioned him because he was seen as a threat to Washington's agenda. He added that he had no properties outside Iran to be seized.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani described the US move as 'childish behavior' and acting out of fear.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also condemned sanctioning the top Iranian diplomat as an attempt to stop the inspiring Islamic Revolution discourse.

