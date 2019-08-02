US’ fear of Zarif indicates its incapability of exercising diplomacy: govt. spox

Reacting to the US sanction against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the spokesperson wrote “each Iranian all across the globe, who questions the basis of US sanctions, is an ambassador, a Zarif, and a messenger of all Iranians’ demand for peace and international cooperation.”

“The US’ move, intended for silencing Iranians’ voice in the world, contrary to their claims, proved that … Iran’s diplomatic system has the capability to gain access to and infiltrate the American society at the highest levels of diplomatic standards,” he added.

The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Zarif on Wednesday, saying in its statement that Zarif is Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," and that the ban "is sending a clear message that Iran's "recent behavior is completely unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the European Union said Thursday it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister and vowed to continue working with him.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the US administration’s move to impose sanction on Zarif, director of Iran’s diplomacy, and sees the measure as a clear sign of the US administration’s frustration, said the MFA's statement on Thursday.

The new US sanction reveals its administration’s fear and weakness vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran’s smart diplomacy which is based upon logic, the statement added.

