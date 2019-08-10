Iran’s strength main reason for US pressure: Zarif

In his meeting with Iranian Parliament members, Zarif said “the US is concerned with its failure in diplomacy while Iran has been victorious in regional and international arenas.”

In this meeting Iranian MPs expressed gratitude for Zarif’s efforts, censuring US sanctions on him.

Soon after the US Treasury announced the sanction on Zarif about 10 days ago, the Iranian minister tweeted that the US sanctioned him because he was seen as a threat to Washington's agenda. He added that he had no properties outside Iran to be seized.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani described the US move as 'childish behavior' and acting out of fear.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also condemned the move as an attempt to stop the inspiring Islamic Revolution discourse.

