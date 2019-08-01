Enemies will regret imposition of sanctions against Iran

Speaking on Thursday at the opening ceremony of Heris Combined Cycle Power Plant in East Azerbaijan Province, President Hassan Rouhani said, “Today, another step was taken for the country’s economic development and prosperity”.

“Infrastructural projects are very important for today and the future of the country’s economy,” he continued.

Dr Rouhani said, “Producing electricity has reached 81,700MW from 62,000MW in year 1392”.

He added, “Reaching 58 per cent efficiency indicates that a great technological development has happened in power plants”.

He went on to say, “Opening major projects under enemies’ sanctions and pressure is very significant”.

“Last year, our enemies claimed the Iran’s independence was shattered, but today, they are hopeless in facing our resistance,” added Rouhani.

President Rouhani said, “Our great nation has sent its bravest children both for defending the country and diplomacy”.

He added, “They started with imposing the toughest sanctions of the history and ended up doing the most childing actions”.

“The Foreign Minister is the chief of Iran’s diplomacy,” he said, adding, “They talk about negotiation every day, but impose sanctions on our foreign minister out of despair”.

Dr Rouhani added, “They claim about being a superpower, but are afraid of logic and interview of a brave and powerful diplomat like Zarif”.

He continued, “America did not think we could open tens of important projects all over Iran every week 15 months after sanctions”.

“Sanctions are just a failure for the United States,” he added, saying, “The main advantage of sanctions is resistance and independence in politics and industry for Iran”.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also said, “Downing the US drone with an Iranian defence system was very important”.

MA/president.ir