If US serious about talks, who but Zarif can be their interlocutor?

In a tweet a few hours after the US imposed sanction on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani noted that Zarif's "designation indicates that White House is frightened by his diplomatic capabilities."

He went on to maintain that if the US is serious about negotiations, "who other than the FM can be their interlocutor?"

Zarif heads the Islamic Republic's diplomacy and negotiates on behalf of the entire nation, Rouhani stressed.

The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Zarif on Wednesday, saying in its statement that Zarif is Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," and that the ban "is sending a clear message that Iran's "recent behavior is completely unacceptable.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemned the move, stressing that the sanction will have no impact on Iran's foreign policy.

IRGC said in a statement that the US' measure shows how the Americans are “expressing their rage and anger at [Zarif’s] way of expressing the truth [about them] and exposing their sinister nature.”

Meanwhile, the European Union said Thursday it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister and vowed to continue working with him.

