Zarif says he was sanctioned because he is a threat to US agenda

"The US' reason for designating me is that I am Iran's 'primary spokesperson around the world'," the top Iranian diplomat wrote in a tweet early on Thursday after the US Treasury imposed sanctions on him for being the primary spokesperson of the Iranian Islamic Establishment around the world.

"Is the truth really that painful? It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran. Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda," Zarif added in his tweet.

The sanctions on the foreign minister came few weeks after his visit to the US to attend a UN meeting. Although, Zarif was permitted to be in only three buildings while in New York, he held several interviews with western media, elaborating on Iran's foreign policy and US cruel sanctions on Iran.

Furthermore, the sanctions came only hours after Tehran ridiculed the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claim on his readiness to visit Tehran and speaking to Iranian people as a hypocritical gesture.

