Sanctions on Zarif prove American officials’ personal grudge

By the imposed sanctions, the US is presenting its fear of Zarif and his reasonable remarks, he said.

Americans should know that Zarif is in charge of all types of Iran’s foreign diplomatic ties and all the diplomatic routes will end to him, Rabiei said.

Putting sanctions on Zarif, Americans have deprived themselves of diplomacy, he underlined.

Despite Trump’s claims, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution believes in Zarif and also do IRGC and Army forces, he added.

Sanctioning Zarif has made our nation more united and aroused a chorus of criticism from international bodies including EU and UN, he noted.

There are some arguments even among Americans themselves in this regard, he added.

Soon after the US Treasury announced the sanctions on Zarif last Wednesday, the Iranian minister tweeted that the US sanctioned him because he was seen as a threat to Washington's agenda. He added that he had no properties outside Iran to be seized.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani described the US move as 'childish behavior' and acting out of fear.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also condemned sanctioning the top Iranian diplomat as an attempt to stop the inspiring Islamic Revolution discourse.

